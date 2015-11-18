JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan ($62.66 million) to set up finance company with controlling shareholder SMG
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NDdA1Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc