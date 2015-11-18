UPDATE 1-Macau monitors ATM withdrawals, raids casinos as top official visits
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
Nov 18 Gansu Yasheng Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 105.4 million yuan ($16.51 million) in expansion of potato powder production line
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yg9uEr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)