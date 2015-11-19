** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares recover to
trade 1 pct lower after falling as much as 6.8 pct intraday
** Stock earlier hit lowest level since Feb. 11; has fallen
about 23 pct in Nov.; worst monthly performance since Jan. 2008
** Stock fell after U.S. law firm Lundin Law makes class
action appeal over allegations of misleading statements from the
Indian drugmaker
** No class action suit has been certified
** A spokesman for Dr Reddy's refutes all allegations
** "Dr. Reddy's has always adhered to all disclosure
requirements both of the US SEC and Indian stock exchanges"
** On Nov 6, India's second-largest drugmaker, received a
"warning letter" from U.S. regulators over inadequate quality
controls at three manufacturing plants producing drugs for
cancer and other diseases
** Stock still oversold; 14-day RSI at 27.5
