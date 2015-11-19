** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares recover to trade 1 pct lower after falling as much as 6.8 pct intraday

** Stock earlier hit lowest level since Feb. 11; has fallen about 23 pct in Nov.; worst monthly performance since Jan. 2008

** Stock fell after U.S. law firm Lundin Law makes class action appeal over allegations of misleading statements from the Indian drugmaker

** No class action suit has been certified

** A spokesman for Dr Reddy's refutes all allegations

** "Dr. Reddy's has always adhered to all disclosure requirements both of the US SEC and Indian stock exchanges"

** On Nov 6, India's second-largest drugmaker, received a "warning letter" from U.S. regulators over inadequate quality controls at three manufacturing plants producing drugs for cancer and other diseases

** Stock still oversold; 14-day RSI at 27.5 (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)