** Johnson Matthey shares soar, top gainer on FTSE 100 after announcing special dividend

** The world's biggest maker of metal catalysts for car emission control devices says it will pay 305 mln stg to shareholders

** JMAT declares a special dividend of 150p, on top of an interim dividend which was increased by 5 pct to 19.5p

** Best day for stock since 2013; stock up c.7 pct by 0825 GMT

** More than a quarter of avg 30-day volume already gone through, shares also top gainers on the Stoxx 600 Chemicals Index