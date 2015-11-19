** Discount retailer Poundland tops FTSE Midcap losers list after posting 26 pct fall in H1 profit

** Says trading conditions in its Q3 so far have been "highly volatile"

** Poundland says Q3 performance would depend more than ever upon the last six weeks' trading towards Christmas

** Worst day on record for the stock since IPO in March 2014, down as much as 19 pct

** Stock top loser on FTSE 350 General Retailers index , with more than double of its 30-day daily avg volume already gone through