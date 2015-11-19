** UK miners among top risers on the FTSE as the dollar backs off highs on expectations of a December rate rise by the US Federal Reserve

** Dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last off 0.3 pct at 99.34

** Drop in dollar gave commodities some reprieve from recent selling, as it makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-US investors

** Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American biggest gainers on Britain's FTSE 100, all up between 2-4 pct

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index up 2.3 pct