Nov 19 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($109.67 million) commercial paper

* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Zhejiang-based media firm for 1.05 billion yuan

* Says plans to invest 1.9 billion yuan in Beijing-based game developer Hero Entertainment

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LnKD8p; bit.ly/1I0wRbG; bit.ly/1SGHTsf

