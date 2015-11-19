BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
Nov 19 Ping An Insurance
* Says unit Ping An Asset Management plans to subscribe 58 percent of new preference shares issued by Ping An Bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1j9516G
