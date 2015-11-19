BRIEF-Entertainment One expects to report FY one-off costs of about 47 million stg
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
Nov 19 Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 20 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/214MWZz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to acquire a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a step-by-step stock and cash transaction to create a stronger challenger in the German telecoms market.