GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, but on track for winning week
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
BANGALORE, November 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30300 ICS-201(B22mm) 30800 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 28600 ICS-202(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(26mm) 28100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29200 ICS-105(27mm) 32300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28900 ICS-105MMA(27) 30300 ICS-105PHR(28) 32800 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31800 ICS-105(29mm) 31900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32200 ICS-105(30mm) 32200 ICS-105(31mm) 32600 ICS-106(32mm) 33400 ICS-107(34mm) 45400
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
May 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------