China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 23: Kino (Indonesia) - $110 mln IDX IPO. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, IndoPremier
** Nov 25: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Nov: Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Nov: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group (IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA
** Dec: Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK (China) - $700 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, GS
** Dec: Bank of Jinzhou IPO-JZBN.HK (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. CCBI
** Dec: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura
** CEB gets shareholder approval for H-share placement (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.