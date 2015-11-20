GRAINS-Wheat prices retreat, but losses checked as market awaits frost assessment

SYDNEY, May 8 U.S. wheat fell 0.5 percent on Monday as ample global supplies weighed on prices, though lingering concerns about potential yield losses due to recent frosty conditions curbed declines. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $4.40 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Friday. * The most active soybeans futures were little changed at $9.72-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 0.1 percent on Frid