** GAIL up 5.7 pct, Petronet LNG jumps 4.6 pct

** Indraprastha Gas up 3.9 pct, Gujarat State Petronet rises 2.2 pct

** Shares are top gainers in BSE 'A' group

** RasGas ready to modify SPA with Petronet - Petrowatch (bit.ly/1I0BmIJ)

** Petronet has a 25-year deal with Qatar's RasGas to buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG annually

** Petronet and RasGas have agreed 'in principle' to postpone $1.5 bln of penalties for the shortfall in LNG off-take - Kotak

** India lifted 30 pct less volume, till July this year, under long-term Qatar LNG deal

** Contract renegotiation may provide significant earnings impetus to GAIL and remove the key overhang for Petronet

