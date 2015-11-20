BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** GAIL up 5.7 pct, Petronet LNG jumps 4.6 pct
** Indraprastha Gas up 3.9 pct, Gujarat State Petronet rises 2.2 pct
** Shares are top gainers in BSE 'A' group
** RasGas ready to modify SPA with Petronet - Petrowatch (bit.ly/1I0BmIJ)
** Petronet has a 25-year deal with Qatar's RasGas to buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG annually
** Petronet and RasGas have agreed 'in principle' to postpone $1.5 bln of penalties for the shortfall in LNG off-take - Kotak
** India lifted 30 pct less volume, till July this year, under long-term Qatar LNG deal
** Contract renegotiation may provide significant earnings impetus to GAIL and remove the key overhang for Petronet
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain