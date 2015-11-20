** Bosch falls as much as 3.65 pct

** Hits lowest intraday level since Dec 26, 2014

** U.S. authorities are investigating Bosch India's parent German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH over its role in Volkswagen AG's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to sources

** Bosch built key components in the diesel engine used in six Volkswagen models and one Audi model that the automaker has admitted to rigging to defeat emissions tests

** Probe at an early stage; no indication that U.S. prosecutors have found evidence of wrongdoing at Bosch: sources