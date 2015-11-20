BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.66 million) in equity investment fund worth 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SKzog3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.