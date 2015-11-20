** Bosch Ltd recovers, up 0.94 pct after falling as much as 3.65 pct earlier

** Stock earlier hit lowest intraday level since Dec 26, 2014

** U.S. authorities are investigating Bosch India's parent German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH over its role in Volkswagen AG's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to sources

** Probe at an early stage; no indication that U.S. prosecutors have found evidence of wrongdoing at Bosch: sources

** India-listed Bosch Ltd said investigations in U.S. do not concern India co

** Company has not supplied components for engine management systems used by Volkswagen in the U.S. - Bosch Ltd