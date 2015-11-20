Nov 20 Guirenniao Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($266.31 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MrbOTR; bit.ly/1MG5827

