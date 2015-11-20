BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Guirenniao Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($266.31 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MrbOTR; bit.ly/1MG5827
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: