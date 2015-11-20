Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
BANGALORE, November 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30300 ICS-201(B22mm) 30800 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 25500 ICS-104(24mm) 29000 ICS-202(26mm) 31500 ICS-105(26mm) 28200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29300 ICS-105(27mm) 32200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29000 ICS-105MMA(27) 30400 ICS-105PHR(28) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 31600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31900 ICS-105(29mm) 32000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32300 ICS-105(30mm) 32300 ICS-105(31mm) 32700 ICS-106(32mm) 33500 ICS-107(34mm) 45500
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.