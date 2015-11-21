MANILA Nov 21 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
and Japan on Saturday announced a five-year, $16 billion
"partnership", including an investment fund, to support
"sustainable" infrastructure development in the region.
The ADB said the first activity would be establishment of a
trust fund by March 2016, to be capitalized with $1.5 billion
from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Combined with the ADB's own capital and that of "commercial
cofinancing partners", the fund should provide financing of at
least $6 billion, the ADB said.
Another $10 billion for promoting public infrastructure will
be provided by ADB and JICA in cofinancing to sovereign
borrowers over five years.
"Support for quality and sustainable infrastructure has been
a central feature of our operations since ADB's foundation in
1966 to achieve poverty reduction and sustainable development in
Asia and the Pacific," ADB President Takehiko Nakao said in a
statement.
About half the Japanese funds will be extended by state
agencies involved in aid and loans and the rest in collaboration
with the ADB.
It was not immediately known if the trust fund was part of
Japan's quality infrastructure programme, which Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe discussed during the past week's Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila.
In May, Japan unveiled a $110 billion infrastructure fund
that could rival the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank that will begin operation next year.
On Thursday, the Japanese and Philippine government signed
an agreement under which Tokyo will provide $2 billion to fund a
commuter rail system from Manila to Malobos, north of the
capital.
