Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 23: Kino (Indonesia) - $110 mln IDX IPO. Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, IndoPremier
** Nov 25: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)-
$692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan
Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Nov: Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO.
BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Nov: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group (IPO-CEEC.HK)
(China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA
** Dec 2: UNV Digital (China) - $150 mln SEHK IPO. Citi, GS
** Dec: Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK (China) - $700 mln
SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, GS
** Dec: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln
IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura
** Bank of Jinzhou IPO-JZBN.HK launches $944 mln IPO
** Huarong Asset partially exercises IPO greenshoe
