BRIEF-Huawei Culture's share trade to halt pending asset acquisition
* Says share trade to halt from May 12 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Nov 23 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading in afternoon pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YoKvim
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says share trade to halt from May 12 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
May 11 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its apparel and home products as well as higher margins at its financial business.