BRIEF-Guangdong Chant Group's unit gets approval for biomass power project
* Says unit gets local government's approval for biomass power project worth 362.5 million yuan ($52.53 million)
Nov 23 Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire car rental firm for about 1.5 billion yuan ($234.83 million) via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QDf5U5
($1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says its Chairman Xu Jiancheng has been arrested by police due to alleged contract fraud