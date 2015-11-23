Nov 23 Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire car rental firm for about 1.5 billion yuan ($234.83 million) via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QDf5U5

