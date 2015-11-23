TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
Nov 23 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest $200 million in two industry funds
* Says unit plans to issue up to 2.4 billion yuan ($375.70 million) asset-backed securities
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan short-term bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ob6eY7; bit.ly/1YoZOYd; bit.ly/1ldq3Cu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: