BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
Nov 23 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on Nov 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NmMm5p
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
* Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results