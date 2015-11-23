Nov 23 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire agcu scientech for about 450 million yuan ($70.44 million), trading of shares to resume on Nov 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QZA7LS; bit.ly/1kPvZ4Y

