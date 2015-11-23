BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
Nov 23 ZTE Corp
* Says microelectronics unit plans to bring in China IC fund as strategic investor
* Says plans to invest 2.4 billion yuan ($375.65 million) in microelectronics unit for 24 percent stake
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1I5SjBs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3890 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* SMA still expects sales of 830-900 mln eur in 2017 (Adds industry context, details on H2)