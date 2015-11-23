Nov 23 ZTE Corp

* Says microelectronics unit plans to bring in China IC fund as strategic investor

* Says plans to invest 2.4 billion yuan ($375.65 million) in microelectronics unit for 24 percent stake

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1I5SjBs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3890 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)