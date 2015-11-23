BRIEF-ProntoForms Q1 net loss and comprehensive loss $1.151 mln
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016
Nov 23 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says wins solar equipment supply contracts for 243.2 million yuan ($38.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I5UEfO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3890 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of about $61 million if option is exercised