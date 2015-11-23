BRIEF-All About unit to fully acquire MUSE for 53 mln yen
* Says unit All About Life Marketing, Inc. will fully acquire MUSE & Co.,Ltd , which is engaged in the operation of website MUSE & Co., at the price of 53 million yen, on May 16
Nov 24 SK Holdings Co Ltd
* Says agrees to buy 49.1 percent of OCI Materials Co Ltd for 481.6 billion won
* Expects purchase to take place on Feb. 29, 2016.
* Says aim of purchase is to "actively enter" semiconductor material industry. Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1lFKOqY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
May 11 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd