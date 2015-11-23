Nov 24 SK Holdings Co Ltd

* Says agrees to buy 49.1 percent of OCI Materials Co Ltd for 481.6 billion won

* Expects purchase to take place on Feb. 29, 2016.

* Says aim of purchase is to "actively enter" semiconductor material industry. Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1lFKOqY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)