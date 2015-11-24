BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 25: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Nov: Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Nov: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group (IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA
** Dec 2: UNV Digital (China) - $150 mln SEHK IPO. Citi, GS
** Dec: Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK (China) - $700 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, GS
** Dec: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura
** PacificSec to seek okay for Rmb4.5bn rights issue
** Approval for China Merchants SIZ's overall listing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
