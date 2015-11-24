** Marketwide rollovers at 39 pct vs avg. of 49 pct n last three series

** Nifty rollovers at 44.6 pct compared to avg. of 49 pct

** Usually, lower-than-average rollovers indicate caution

** Short rollovers seen in NSE bank index - analysts

** Stock rollover action remains weak - ICICI Direct

** In the near term, we stick to sell on rallies stance for sub 7,500 target on the NSE index - Dolat Capital (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)