** Pfizer Inc India-listed shares Pfizer Ltd rise as much as 8.3 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept. 18

** Hits highest intraday level since Sept. 23

** Parent company Pfizer Inc on Monday said it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a deal worth $160 bln making it the world's largest drugmaker

** Pfizer Inc added the merger would give it enhanced access to its tens of billions of dollars parked overseas and allow for more share buy backs, dividend payments and business development

** Combined company would have annual sales of about $64 bln (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)