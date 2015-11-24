US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
** Reliance Communications jumps 11 pct
** Top gainer on MSCI Asia Ex Japan index
** Heads towards its biggest one-day gain since Sept.9
** Company to sell 100 pct stake in tower unit, may get 200-220 bln rupees, news channel ET Now reports citing sources
** A Reliance Communications spokesman declined to comment
** Company in Aug. said it got several bids for 51 pct stake in tower unit (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
