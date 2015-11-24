** Reliance Communications jumps 11 pct

** Top gainer on MSCI Asia Ex Japan index

** Heads towards its biggest one-day gain since Sept.9

** Company to sell 100 pct stake in tower unit, may get 200-220 bln rupees, news channel ET Now reports citing sources

** A Reliance Communications spokesman declined to comment

** Company in Aug. said it got several bids for 51 pct stake in tower unit