BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
BANGALORE, November 24The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30100 ICS-201(B22mm) 30600 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 30200 ICS-202(26mm) 31000 ICS-105(26mm) 28200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29400 ICS-105(27mm) 31700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29000 ICS-105MMA(27) 30500 ICS-105PHR(28) 32200 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31900 ICS-105(29mm) 31800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32200 ICS-105(30mm) 32100 ICS-105(31mm) 32500 ICS-106(32mm) 33000 ICS-107(34mm) 44500
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd