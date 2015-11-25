BRIEF-Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei
* Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production
BANGALORE, November 25The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29800 ICS-201(B22mm) 30300 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 30200 ICS-202(26mm) 31100 ICS-105(26mm) 28200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29400 ICS-105(27mm) 31800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29000 ICS-105MMA(27) 30500 ICS-105PHR(28) 32300 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31900 ICS-105(29mm) 31800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32200 ICS-105(30mm) 32100 ICS-105(31mm) 32500 ICS-106(32mm) 33000 ICS-107(34mm) 44500
* Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange