Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 27: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS

** Nov: Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group (IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA

** Dec: Bank of Jinzhou (China)- $800 mlm SEHK IPO. CCBI

** Dec: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura

** Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK closed books on Wednesday for its $435 mln Stock Exchange of Thailand IPO

** Bank of Zhengzhou to seek listing approval next week

** Logan completes $200 mln top-up placement

** Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK raises $606 mln from IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)