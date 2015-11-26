US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 27: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Nov: Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group (IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA
** Dec: Bank of Jinzhou (China)- $800 mlm SEHK IPO. CCBI
** Dec: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura
** Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK closed books on Wednesday for its $435 mln Stock Exchange of Thailand IPO
** Bank of Zhengzhou to seek listing approval next week
** Logan completes $200 mln top-up placement
** Bank of Qingdao IPO-BKQD.HK raises $606 mln from IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)