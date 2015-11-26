Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares slump as much as 8.3 pct
** Marks its lowest intraday level since Feb.10
** US FDA releases details of warning letter (1.usa.gov/1QIDDeg)
** Warning letter details are stringent in tone and scope - analysts
** Observations about an "uncontrolled custom QC lab previously unknown to the FDA" and "recurrent violations" are particularly worrisome as they go beyond procedural issues - Citi
** The content of the warning letter for the three manufacturing sites for Dr Reddy's is strongly worded - CLSA
** Dr Reddy's response to the warning letter would be crucial, failing which there could be an adverse action (import alert) for these sites - CLSA (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12