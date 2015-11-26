** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares slump as much as 8.3 pct

** Marks its lowest intraday level since Feb.10

** US FDA releases details of warning letter (1.usa.gov/1QIDDeg)

** Warning letter details are stringent in tone and scope - analysts

** Observations about an "uncontrolled custom QC lab previously unknown to the FDA" and "recurrent violations" are particularly worrisome as they go beyond procedural issues - Citi

** The content of the warning letter for the three manufacturing sites for Dr Reddy's is strongly worded - CLSA

** Dr Reddy's response to the warning letter would be crucial, failing which there could be an adverse action (import alert) for these sites - CLSA