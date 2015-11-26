** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.4 pct

** Says units not to proceed with wind energy project in US

** Announcement allays capital allocation concerns of investors - Analysts

** Stock had came off 6 pct in last four sessions since wind energy plans were announced

** However concerns over Halol related issue may restrict stock performance in the near term (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)