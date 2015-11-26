BANGKOK Nov 26 Thailand's Quality Houses Pcl :

* The housing developer plans to spend 4 billion baht ($111.89 million) on land purchases in 2016, lower than 5 billion baht seen in 2015, company executives told a news conference.

* Says expects company's debt to equity ratio of 1.1 times next year versus 1.2 times this year.

* Says presales of its housing projects this year will fall short of target of 23.6 billion baht ($660.14 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

