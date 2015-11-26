UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 Sinodata Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IiD1UJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen