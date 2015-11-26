** United Spirits falls 3.6 pct, United Breweries down 2.9 pct and Radico Khaitan slumps 7.5 pct

** Bihar may ban sale of alcohol in the state effective April 1 - media reports

** Investors speculate more states may follow Bihar's move

** Consumption of alcohol is already prohibited in the states of Gujarat, Kerala, Manipur, and Nagaland

** The final modalities are still to be worked out - Ajay Alok, a spokesman for Janta Dal (United) told news channel CNBC TV 18

** The move can cost Bihar 34 bln rupees in tax revenue, the spokesman added

** Bihar's newly elected chief minister Nitish Kumar had earlier promised voters to restrict opening of liquor shops in villages

** United Spirits has a plant at Hathidah in Bihar - annual report

The report comes at a time when India is now a hotly contested market for global drinks makers like Diageo and Pernod Ricard