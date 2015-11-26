** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' down 7.4 pct after earlier falling as much as 8.5 pct

** Stock is top loser in MSCI Asia Ex Japan index

** Company says US FDA has granted an extension until Dec. 7 for submission of response

** US FDA earlier released details of warning letter (1.usa.gov/1QIDDeg)

** While management is hopeful of resolving these issues successfully, failure to disclose the CQC lab and repeated violations dating back more than seven years may become an issue - BAML

** Warning letter details are stringent in tone and scope - analysts