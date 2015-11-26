Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Dr Reddy's Laboratories' down 7.4 pct after earlier falling as much as 8.5 pct
** Stock is top loser in MSCI Asia Ex Japan index
** Company says US FDA has granted an extension until Dec. 7 for submission of response
** US FDA earlier released details of warning letter (1.usa.gov/1QIDDeg)
** While management is hopeful of resolving these issues successfully, failure to disclose the CQC lab and repeated violations dating back more than seven years may become an issue - BAML
** Warning letter details are stringent in tone and scope - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12