UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 Shenzhen Zowee Tech Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from November 27 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbOXzy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen