Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, November 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29800 ICS-201(B22mm) 30300 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 30200 ICS-202(26mm) 31300 ICS-105(26mm) 28400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29700 ICS-105(27mm) 32000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29200 ICS-105MMA(27) 30800 ICS-105PHR(28) 32500 ICS-105(28mm) 31600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32100 ICS-105(29mm) 31900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32400 ICS-105(30mm) 32200 ICS-105(31mm) 32600 ICS-106(32mm) 33100 ICS-107(34mm) 44500
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12