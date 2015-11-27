* Financing company SKS Microfinance Ltd rises as much as 5.53 percent; biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct 28 * SKS cuts interest rates by 100 basis points to 19.75 pct, effective from Dec 7 * SKS says it sees marginal cost of borrowing to fall further in H2 of 2015/16 fiscal due to government agency refinance and funds from commercial papers * Central bank move on Thursday to double borrower limit to 30,000 rupees ($449.2)for microfinance loans for less than 24 months is seen as a positive for SKS ($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees) (RM: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/karen.rebelo1. thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)