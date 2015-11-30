BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
May 31, 2016 May 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.62
Net 1.75
Div 1,764 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.