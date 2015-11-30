BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Citic Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest 260.5 million yuan ($40.72 million) in battery production firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XqZBa4
($1 = 6.3973 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m