BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($312.59 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MZ27tT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: