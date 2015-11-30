Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** IDBI Bank rises 10.1 pct; biggest single-day gain since Sept 23
** Government in talks with International Finance Corp to sell its stake in IDBI Bank - Economic Times (bit.ly/1RfLQWG)
** IFC may take 15 pct stake in bank: ET
** Indian govt currently owns 76.5 pct in IDBI Bank: ET
** Bank says not aware of any negotiations; not received any official communication from the govt (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees