** IDBI Bank rises 10.1 pct; biggest single-day gain since Sept 23

** Government in talks with International Finance Corp to sell its stake in IDBI Bank - Economic Times (bit.ly/1RfLQWG)

** IFC may take 15 pct stake in bank: ET

** Indian govt currently owns 76.5 pct in IDBI Bank: ET

** Bank says not aware of any negotiations; not received any official communication from the govt (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)