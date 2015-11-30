Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Tata Motors gains 1.2 pct, Maruti Suzuki rises 1.21 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra up 1.3 pct and Bajaj Auto higher 1.3 pct
** November sales data scheduled to be released on Tuesday
** Stocks gain in anticipation of strong holiday sales
** Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki also rise on addition to MSCI Global Standard Indexes. Additions were announced earlier in the month but came into effect on Nov 30 (karen.rebelo. thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees