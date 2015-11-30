Nov 30 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 5.2 billion yuan ($812.74 million)in private placement of shares to fund new energy car related projects, repay bonds and bank loans

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1lTPf1v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)